5 facts about Anna Lezhneva, Russian model and wife of actor Pawan Kalyan

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP), part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was one of the big winners in the recently concluded Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. On Tuesday, the Telugu superstar was unanimously elected party leader in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, where the JSP has 21 legislators.

To celebrate this significant achievement, Mr. Kalyan returned home to a warm welcome from his wife, Anna Lezhneva. In a touching moment that soon went viral, Lezhneva performed aarti and applied a sacred tika on her forehead.

Who is Anna Lezhneva?

1. Anna Lezhneva was born in Russia in 1980. She is a model and actress who met Pawan Kalyan during the filming of Teen Maar in 2011. Their on-set romance turned into a relationship and, after two years of dating, they got married. married on September 30, 2013. Mrs. Lezhneva is the third wife of Pawan Kalyan.

2. The couple has a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich. Mrs. Lezhneva also has a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, from her first marriage.

3. Beyond her modeling career, Ms Lezhneva is rumored to own hotel chains in Singapore and is said to have assets, including properties in both Russia and Singapore, worth around Rs 1.8 billion .

4. Ms Lezhneva’s relationship with Mr Kalyan faced scrutiny and challenges, given the Telugu superstar’s marital history. He previously married 19-year-old Nandini in 1997. That marriage ended in divorce in 2008. He then married actress Renu Desai in 2009 and they had two children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya, before separating in 2012.

5. Reports of Anna Lezhneva and Pawan Kalyan’s separation also emerged when the model-actress did not attend important family gatherings like Telugu star Varun Tej’s engagement and Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter’s cradle ceremony. However, despite rumors of marital discord, Mrs. Lezhneva has actively participated in her husband’s public life. She was present and supported Pawan Kalyan’s recent election victory, performing traditional rituals and greeting his fans, quelling rumors of separation.