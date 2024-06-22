42,000 Israeli women apply for permission to carry weapons

The increase has been made possible by the relaxation of gun laws in Israel.

As many Israelis are gripped by a sense of insecurity following the unprecedented Hamas attack on October 7, the number of women applying for gun permits has skyrocketed, while feminist groups have criticized the rush to take up arms.

According to data from the Ministry of Security, there have been 42,000 applications for weapons permits by women since the attack, of which 18,000 were approved, more than triple the number of licenses women had before the war.

The increase has been made possible by the relaxation of gun laws under Israel’s right-wing government and its far-right security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir.

According to the ministry, more than 15,000 civilian women now own a firearm in Israel and the occupied West Bank, and 10,000 are enrolled in mandatory training.

“I would never have thought about buying a gun or getting a permit, but since October 7 things have changed a little,” political science professor Limor Gonen told AFP during a gun handling class at a shooting range. in the West Bank settlement of Ariel. .

The Oct. 7 attack that sparked the war killed 1,194 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,431 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.

“We were all attacked (on Oct. 7) and I don’t want to be caught by surprise, so I’m trying to defend myself,” Gonen said after class, a required step to obtain a permit.

100,000 armed civilians

While the immediate trigger for the increase in arms purchases was the Hamas attack, Ben Gvir had already committed to reforming firearms legislation when he took over as Security Minister at the end of 2022.

He promised to increase the number of armed civilians and “increase self-defense capacity.”

Under Ben Gvir, the process of obtaining a weapons license was accelerated, and Israeli media reported that immediately after the Hamas attack authorities were often withdrawing hundreds of permits a day.

Eligibility criteria for owning guns in Israel now include being a citizen or permanent resident over the age of 18, having a basic knowledge of Hebrew, and medical clearance.

The comprehensive list of requirements makes it nearly impossible for non-Jews to obtain a permit.

In March, Ben Gvir, who is a settler in the West Bank, praised civilian gun ownership surpassing the 100,000 mark, while showing off his own gun at a rally.

But his rush to put deadly weapons into the hands of ordinary Israelis has also drawn criticism.

The Gun-Free Kitchen Tables Coalition, an Israeli initiative founded by feminist activists, condemned the civilian arms race.

It is “a strategy of far-right settlers to consider that arming women is a feminist act,” a spokesperson for the group of 18 organizations told AFP.

“The increase in weapons in civilian space leads to an increase in violence and murders against women. It is time for the State to understand that individual security is its responsibility.”

‘Safer’

Community administrator Yahel Reznik, 24, said she now felt “much safer” in Ariel, which is three kilometers north of the Palestinian town of Salfit.

“Thanks to my training I will be able to defend myself and protect others” from an attack, he told AFP.

Violence in the West Bank, which was already increasing before the war, has increased since October 7.

According to the Palestinian Authority, at least 549 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli settlers and troops in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war.

Palestinian attacks have killed at least 14 Israelis, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

The rise in gun ownership is not limited to West Bank settlers. In the Israeli coastal city of Netanya, just north of Tel Aviv, Corine Nissim said she never leaves home without her gun.

The 42-year-old English teacher accompanied her three children to the park with a 9mm Smith & Wesson sticking out of the back of her pants.

“After October 7, I think, like most people in Israel, I realized that the only person I can trust is myself,” she told AFP, adding that she bought a gun to not feel “powerless”.

“The worst scenario that went through my head was that, of course, terrorists attacked me and my family in our own home,” the mother said.

His decision to own a gun initially surprised some in the coastal city known for its calm and security, he said.

“People looked at me and said, ‘It’s so surreal to see you like this with a gun and the baby,'” Nissim said.

But, she said, others began to agree with her and said they would do the same.

“A lot of women told me, ‘I’m going to do it. I’m going to get a gun too.'”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)