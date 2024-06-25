41,000-year-old ostrich nest, oldest in the world, found in Andhra

The nest, a huge structure, contains 911 ostrich eggs.

Researchers have found the world’s oldest ostrich nest, dating back 41,000 years, in Andhra Pradesh.

The nest was discovered while archaeologists from the University of Vadodara and experts from Germany, Australia and the United States were investigating a fossil-rich site in Prakasam of Andhra Praderdsh.

The nest, a massive structure containing 911 ostrich eggs, offers unparalleled information about the behavior and habitat of these ancient megafaunal birds, the researchers said.

Typically measuring between 9 and 10 feet wide, these nests were capable of holding between 30 and 40 eggs at a time.

“This find represents a pivotal moment in understanding the extinction of megafauna species in India,” said Devara Anil Kumar, assistant professor in the Department of Archeology and Ancient History at MSU in Vadodara.

“The discovery of nearly 3,500 ostrich eggshell fragments within a 1×1.5 meter confined area not only validates the historical presence of ostriches in South India but also establishes the existence of the oldest ostrich nest known in the world,” he added.