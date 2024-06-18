An autopsy is pending on Hillary Brown’s death.

A 41-year-old plastic surgeon in the United States has been arrested for the death of his wife, who suffered cardiac arrest on her operating table in November last year. The doctor, identified as Benjamin Brown, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of second-degree felony murder for alleged negligent homicide in the death of his wife Hillary Ellington Brown. According The independentHe turned himself in to police after an arrest warrant was issued for him on Friday.

In a news release, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 41-year-old’s practice, Restore Plastic Surgery, in Florida, for a medical emergency on Nov. 21. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders located a female victim. She—later identified as Hillary Brown—was suffering from cardiac arrest. She was taken to a hospital, where she was put on life support before she was pronounced dead. An autopsy on her death is pending.

“The autopsy protocol typically takes several months as it typically relies on extensive laboratory and toxicology testing, as well as information gathered by our major crimes detectives regarding the circumstances of the death,” the police department said in a statement. release.

Benjamin Brown is being held in the county jail awaiting his bond hearing, the release added.

According The independent, on the day Ms. Hillary went into cardiac arrest, she was scheduled to undergo abdominal scar revision/miniature muscle plication, bilateral arm liposuction, lip injections, and ear adjustment procedures. She reportedly prepared her own anesthesia before the surgeries. She also swallowed a handful of multicolored pills, including Valium.

Shortly before the procedures, he began experiencing sedation-related symptoms. When she entered the operating room, her husband administered additional anesthesia without being able to verify what her wife took. He subsequently did not record his wife’s medication or dosage. At one point, his wife told him that her vision was becoming blurry and she was seeing “orange.” Additionally, he experienced restlessness, muscle twitches, and blurred vision, which are common symptoms of toxicity. However, the 41-year-old woman continued injecting drugs into her face, after which she became unresponsive and began having seizures.

Read also | Indian astrologer maintains the prediction and affirms that the Third World War is days away

At that point, a medical assistant asked the doctor if they should call emergency services and he said “no.” Over the next 20 minutes, the assistant asked again and he said “no” or “wait,” the outlet reported.

The plastic surgeon began to panic and asked his assistants to bring him supplies, including an oxygen tank and a stethoscope. However, since the medical assistant was new, it was difficult for them to find the items. Meanwhile, instead of calling an ambulance, Brown allegedly “yelled” at staff and asked “What medication did he take?”

About 10 to 20 minutes after Hillary Brown suffered a seizure, Brown instructed an assistant to call 911, but his wife never regained consciousness.

The medical board determined that Brown’s treatment of his wife was “careless and disorderly.” Additionally, in May, the Florida Department of Health issued an emergency order restricting a doctor’s medical license to only perform procedures or surgeries in a licensed hospital under the supervision of a licensed physician. The department is taking disciplinary action in the case. Ben Brown, on the other hand, chose to contest the accusations made against him and the case will be heard by the Administrative Hearings Division.