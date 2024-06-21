“4 or 5 players were sleeping in the locker room”: the shocking revelation of the former Pakistan captain

Over the next few months, Pakistan cricket is expected to undergo “major surgery”, as Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi said. Successive poor performances in the ODI World Cup 2023 and T20 World Cup 2024 have put a big question mark over the Babar Azam-led Pakistan. This time the reaction to the exit is stronger because Pakistan began the tournament with an unexpected defeat against the debutants United States. Then they lose against India. The two losses proved to be Pakistan’s nemesis as they were eliminated despite winning their last two matches.

Questions have been raised about Pakistan’s intention with a viral quote from coach Gary Kirsten saying there is “no unity” in the Pakistan team.

Now, former Pakistan cricket team captain Mohammad Hafeez has raised questions about the culture within the team’s dressing room. He narrated an incident involving several Pakistan players inside the dressing room.

“If a player sleeps in a dressing room and we are playing Test cricket. If 4 or 5 players sleep in the dressing room, should I allow it as a selector?” Hafeez said in a online interaction with Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan.

Then Vaughan asked, “Were they tired?”

Hafeez replied: “I really don’t know. I walked into the dressing room and found that 4 or 5 players were sleeping in the dressing room while playing Test cricket. I thought, ‘How can you guys do that?'” If you do something like this , you can’t be part of this team. I want you guys to stay focused during the game and then outside of the game, whatever you do, it’s your own life, I never get involved in that professional game schedules, I want you to focus. in the game. If they are a fast bowler, they can rest and take a good ice bath, but they must concentrate on the game of cricket, like for example. The other team does too. You can’t switch off during the game, but. Unfortunately the media didn’t like it.”