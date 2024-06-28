4 injured after part of Delhi airport roof collapses on vehicles

A portion of the roof of Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed on cars amid heavy rain today.

New Delhi:

At least six people were injured after a portion of the roof of Delhi airport’s Terminal-1 collapsed on cars amid heavy rain this morning. All departures from Terminal-1 have been temporarily suspended and check-in counters have been closed as a “safety measure”, a Delhi airport spokesperson said. Terminal-1 has only domestic flight operations.

Many vehicles, including taxis, were damaged in the incident which was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5.30 am.

Officials said roof sheeting and support beams collapsed, damaging cars parked in the pick-up and drop-off area of ​​the terminal at Indira Gandhi International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports.

Of the six injured, one man was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen.

In an official statement, the Delhi airport said that a part of the roof of the old departure hall of Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport collapsed “due to heavy rain since early this morning.”

“Injuries have been reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical assistance to those affected. As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended and check-in counters are closed as a safety precaution. “We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the statement read.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he was “personally monitoring” the roof collapse incident at Delhi airport and the injured have been hospitalized.

“Emergency teams are working at the scene. Airlines have also been advised to assist all affected passengers in terminal 1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital,” the newly elected minister published in X.

Rescue operations are continuing, he said.

Indigo cancels flights after Delhi airport roof collapses

IndiGo said its flight operations were affected due to structural damage at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1.

In a statement, the low-cost airline says the incident has led to flight cancellations in Delhi because “passengers cannot enter the terminal.”

“Passengers already inside the terminal will be able to board their scheduled flights, but those with flights later in the day will be offered alternatives,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

“This unforeseen situation has also affected operations across the network. Customers are advised to check and confirm the status of their flight before leaving for the airport,” the statement added.

Heavy rains in Delhi

Delhi today received heavy rain for the second consecutive day. The rains, which gave respite from the scorching heat, also caused waterlogging in several areas of the national capital.

Images shared by news agency ANI on X showed flooded roads and heavy traffic in some parts of Delhi.

Images shared by news agency ANI on X showed flooded roads and heavy traffic in some parts of Delhi.

A submerged car was also seen on Minto Road.

A submerged car was also seen on Minto Road.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the main weather station in the capital, recorded 148.5 mm of rain between 2:30 am and 5:30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Thursday, rain in Delhi brought the temperature down to 35.4 degrees Celsius. The city had witnessed 5.2 mm of rain from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.