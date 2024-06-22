4 dead in huge explosion at factory in Gurugram

A video from the crash site showed how the entire area lit up with that huge explosion.

Four people were killed in an explosion at a fireball factory in Gurugram’s Daulatabad industrial area, police said.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning, police said.

A video from the crash site showed how the entire area lit up with that huge explosion. A huge cloud of smoke and soot was seen rising into the night sky.

Around 24 fire brigade units rushed to the scene to control the fire.

“We brought fire brigade units from nearby fire stations and explosions were still taking place at that time. Around 24 fire brigade units were deployed in the operation. This factory manufactures fireballs which are like a fire extinguisher,” the official said. of firefighters Ramesh Kumar.

Nearby buildings were also damaged, the firefighter said. Kaushik, Arun, Prashant and Ram Avadh died in the accident.

Authorities said about 15 people were inside the factory when the incident occurred.

A five-member team has been formed to investigate the cause of the accident.

Witnesses said explosions were heard throughout the night.

The explosions were so strong that several kilos of iron sheets were thrown and damaged panels worth thousands of rupees, police said. Surrounding businesses also suffered huge losses.