29 dead after drinking toxic liquor 29 in Tamil Nadu, MP Stalin takes strong action

At least 68 people remain hospitalized after allegedly consuming toxic liquor

Chennai:

Twenty-nine people have died after consuming toxic liquor in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, about 250 kilometers from the state capital, Chennai. At least 68 other people, who allegedly consumed the toxic liquor in recent days, have been hospitalized. Eighteen of them have been shifted to JIPMER in Puducherry and six to Salem Medical College and Hospital.

Many of these victims were from the Karunapuram area. A woman who lost her son said: “He complained of severe stomach pain and difficulty opening his eyes. He said he had consumed arack. Initially, the hospital refused to admit him, saying he was drunk. The state government should shut down all the liquor stores.”

Another mother said: “My son was suffering from unbearable stomach pain. He couldn’t see or hear. This shouldn’t happen to anyone. Stop selling liquor.”

Police arrested one suspected smuggler and detained two others. Confirming that these deaths were caused by consumption of toxic liquor, a senior police officer told NDTV: “We are investigating what exactly they consumed. We have arrested three people. At least three of the four people who died had consumed liquor supplied by not purchased from government-run liquor stores.

In a statement, the state government said 26 people had removed arack from the packages, adding that forensic investigation had confirmed the presence of poisonous methanol.

The state government suspended district police chief Samay Singh Meena and appointed Rajat Chaturvedi in his place. Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has been replaced by MS Prasanth.

A deputy superintendent of police, senior officer of the prohibition enforcement wing, three inspectors and as many sub-inspectors were suspended.

The state government also transferred the investigation into the toxic liquor tragedy to the CB-CID.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a post on X that he is shocked and pained by the loss of lives. “The accused have been arrested. Action has been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it. We will crack down with an iron fist. If the public complains about these perpetrators, action will be taken.”

He has asked two ministers, including Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, to rush to Kallakurichi and ensure all possible medical help to the affected people.

Disturbing reports began to emerge yesterday after three people died in different locations over the past three days. Despite rumors that the deaths could have been caused by toxic liquor, district collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath initially denied such reports. “These deaths have occurred in three days. One of them was teetotal and another had a stomach problem. No one died in the hospital, and none arrived in a state of intoxication. In the commotion, someone said illicit liquor and it spread. We are investigating,” had said.

This tragedy is being seen as a major failure by the intelligence agencies and the enforcement wing of the ban. Also last year, 22 people died in Tamil Nadu after consuming methanol.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK and said the state government failed to curb the problem of toxic liquor even after he pointed it out. “I urge Chief Minister MK Stalin to take strict measures to curb toxic liquor instead of puns like last time when they called it methanol and not toxic liquor.”

State BJP chief K Annamalai said DMK had not “learned its lesson” after 22 deaths due to consumption of toxic liquor last year.

Governor RN Ravi, whose tenure has seen several clashes between the ruling party and Raj Bhavan, posted on