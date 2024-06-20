25 dead and more than 60 hospitalized in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi after consuming toxic liquor

Officials have expressed concern that the death count could rise.

At least 25 people died and more than 60 were hospitalized after allegedly consuming toxic liquor in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district, officials said on Thursday.

Kallakurichi district collector MS Prasanth visited those undergoing treatment at the district Government Medical College Hospital.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and said action had been taken against officials who failed to prevent it.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the death of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested in this matter. Action has also been taken against the officials who could not prevent it.” Stalin said in a post on X.

“Immediate action will be taken if the public informs about those involved in such crimes. These crimes that ruin the society will be suppressed with an iron fist,” he added.

TN Governor RN Ravi condoled the deaths and wished speedy recovery to the victims.

“I was very shocked to know that many lives were lost in Kallakurichi due to consumption of counterfeit liquor. Many others are fighting for their lives in critical conditions. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and a speedy recovery to those admitted to the hospitals. ” mentioned a post shared by Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan.

The governor expressed concern over the continuous reports of deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor in different parts of the state.

“From time to time, news emerges from different parts of our state about deaths due to consumption of spurious beverages. They reflect continuing shortcomings in the fight against illicit production and consumption of alcohol. This is a matter of serious concern,” it further stated the publication.

