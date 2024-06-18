23-year-old man commits suicide after sexual assault by 4 men and 3 arrested: police

Efforts are underway to arrest the fourth suspect, police say. (Figurative)

Gorakhpur:

A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after being sexually assaulted by four men, one of whom he knew through social media, authorities said Monday. The accused allegedly recorded the assault that occurred at a hotel on Thursday and demanded extortion from the victim, threatening to post the video online otherwise, they said.

The victim allegedly committed suicide late on Friday night, hours after the police lodged an FIR in the case. Her body was found by relatives on Saturday morning.

Police arrested three of the accused on Saturday and are still searching for the fourth suspect, they said.

An FIR was registered against Karan alias Ashutosh Mishra, 26, a resident of Chiluatal; Devesh Rajnand, 24, currently residing in the BRD Medical College campus and originally from Piprauli; Angad Kumar, 21, resident of Chiluatal; and Mohan Prajapati, 20, who remains at large.

According to police, the victim was allegedly held hostage in a hotel room in the Chiluatal area, where the four men sexually assaulted her and beat her with a belt.

He was staying with his brother in a rented house and was preparing for competitive exams, Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said.

The SP said the victim started talking to one Karan a month ago on a social media platform. Finally, Karan invited him to his house in Chiluatal. On Thursday, Karan allegedly took Aditya to a hotel in Rail Vihar, Chiluatal, where they were joined by three of Karan’s associates, he said.

Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said they allegedly sexually assaulted the victim and beat her with a belt when she resisted. They allegedly recorded the assault, threatened to post the video on social media and demanded money in exchange for her silence. They also allegedly transferred money through UPI from the victim’s phone and bought beer, the officer said.

The victim initially tried to lodge a complaint at the Shahpur police station, but due to jurisdictional issues between Chiluatal and Shahpur, the FIR was not registered immediately, Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said.

On Friday, the FIR was finally lodged under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the SP said. That same night, around 1 a.m., the victim spoke with her nephew. When everyone went to sleep, she allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling. His family found his body Saturday morning and notified police, the officer said.

Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said a case has been registered against the four accused on serious charges. Three of the accused have been arrested and efforts are underway to arrest the fourth suspect.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)