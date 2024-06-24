22-year-old woman, preparing for her wedding day, shot to death by her ex-boyfriend

The accused is seen fleeing the crime scene.

Lucknow:

A 22-year-old woman was putting on bridal makeup at a salon in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, when her ex-boyfriend burst in and shot her several times, just hours before their wedding on Sunday.

The woman, Kajal, from Datia in Madhya Pradesh, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

“Kajal spring is coming, you have fooled us (Come out, Kajal. You have betrayed me),” shouted the shooter, Deepak, whose face was covered with a scarf, as he stormed in with a gun.

CCTV video showed the masked man running out of the room, apparently just after shooting the young woman.

Deepak is still missing.

“My sister was getting ready. He came and asked her to come with him. When my sister refused, he broke the door and shot her,” said Neha, the bride’s sister, sobbing.

“His name is Deepak and he is from our village. Today was my sister’s wedding. She had gone to the beauty salon to get ready. She was carrying a backpack and had a scarf tied around her face. She asked my sister to come with He also asked her why she had betrayed him,” Neha added.

The bride was in the living room with three other women, including her sister.

“The woman lives in Datia. She came here to get her makeup done. I reached here at 6:30 pm. The makeup was in its final stage. At that time a man came in with his face covered and said, ‘Kajal, please, ‘Come out’. The girlfriend refused and closed the door. He broke the glass door, forced his way in, shot her and ran away,” said Janhvi Jha, a witness and owner of the salon.

Police have formed two teams and are searching for the suspected shooter, who apparently followed the bride and her family to Jhansi.

“The man who shot the woman is from her village. He knew her. Why he shot her is a matter of investigation. Talking to the family we found out that they were visiting Jhansi for the wedding. The man followed her here and shot her “said a senior police officer.