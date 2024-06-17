21-year-old IIT Kharagpur student found dead on university campus

The body of a 21-year-old IIT Kharagpur student was found on Monday on the university campus, police said.

Devika Pillai, a fourth-year biotechnology and biochemical engineering student from Kerala, had returned to campus a few days ago.

On Monday morning, students of IIT Kharagpur’s Sarojini Naidu Hall and Indira Gandhi Hall found the body in the space between the two halls.

The students immediately reported the incident to authorities.

“It is not yet known whether it is a suicide or something else. We have launched an investigation into the death,” a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

The body was sent to Kharagpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

Separately, the mother of IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed, whose decomposed body was found in the hostel about two years ago, said on Saturday that she is hopeful of getting justice after a court-appointed forensic expert said the young man from Assam “could have been hit by an object and shot”.

