21-year-old arrested for murdering Indian man during US store robbery

Houston:

Police in the US state of Texas have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old Indian national during a robbery at a convenience store in Dallas.

Dasari Gopikrishna, who arrived in the United States just eight months ago, was shot dead in a store in Pleasant Grove, Dallas, on June 21.

He hailed from Yajali village of Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh.

Police arrested Davonta Mathis, 21, for murdering Gopikrishna.

He faces capital murder charges for fatally shooting Gopikrisna multiple times, including in the head.

During the robbery, Mathis entered the store, approached the counter and shot Gopikrishna. He stole items before fleeing, police said.

Gopikrishna was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Mathis was originally arrested and charged with robbery, but the charge was upgraded to capital murder due to Gopikrishna’s death.

His bail is set at $7.5 million.

Sergeant. Mesquite Police’s Curtis Phillip described Mathis’ behavior as “very strange,” and noted the significant impact of his decisions at such a young age.

Mathis is also accused of another fatal shooting in the city of Waco on June 20. He shot Muhammad Hussain, 60, several times, who died from his wounds in hospital.

Meanwhile, the Indian consulate here is finalizing arrangements with Gopikrishna’s family to repatriate his body, officials said.

Representatives of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and friends of the family are working with the consulate to facilitate the transportation of Gopikrishna’s body to his hometown in India.

The consulate has confirmed that all police autopsies and necessary paperwork have been completed, and is giving priority to sending the body before Tuesday.

Gopikrishna’s murder is the second in as many days that a store employee has worked the night shift.

The incident has deeply affected the Indian community in and around Dallas. Gopikrishna is survived by his wife and his son.

