19 pilgrims from Jordan and Iran died in Saudi Arabia during Hajj amid extreme heat

Saudi Arabia has not provided any information about the deaths. (Figurative)

Amman, Jordan:

At least 19 Jordanian and Iranian pilgrims have died during the haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, their countries’ authorities said on Sunday, as temperatures soar in the kingdom.

“14 Jordanian pilgrims died and 17 others went missing” during the haj rituals, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, without specifying the cause of their deaths.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent, Pirhossein Koolivand, said that “five Iranian pilgrims have lost their lives so far in Mecca and Medina during this year’s hajj,” without also saying how they died.

The hajj, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, is one of the five pillars of Islam and all Muslims with the means must perform it at least once.

Temperatures have surpassed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) during the annual pilgrimage in which about 1.8 million Muslims participate this year.

Many of the rituals are performed outdoors and on foot, which creates challenges, especially among older people.

Saudi Arabia has not provided any information about the deaths.

But the kingdom has implemented heat mitigation measures, including climate-controlled areas, distributing water and offering tips to pilgrims on how to protect themselves from the sun.

During last year’s hajj, at least 240 people, many of them from Indonesia, died, according to figures announced by several countries that also did not specify the causes of the deaths.

More than 10,000 heat-related illnesses were recorded last year, 10 percent of them heat stroke, a Saudi official told AFP this week.

A Saudi study said regional temperatures were rising by 0.4C every decade, and worsening heat could be outpacing mitigation measures.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)