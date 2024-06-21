17-year-old boy leaves pool, collapses and dies after just a few steps

The boy’s family has not filed a police report.

Lucknow:

A 17-year-old boy emerged from a swimming pool and walked a bit when he collapsed, disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh shows. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The incident, which took place on Friday afternoon, was reported from Meerut.

The boy, Islam, played cricket early in the day and then returned home. Shortly after, he went to the pool with his friends.

“There were some children in the pool. CCTV shows that a child comes out of the pool, walks a little and then collapses on the ground. He is taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Kamlesh said. Bahadur. SP Dehat, Meerut.

Last September, a man collapsed at a gym while running on a treadmill. Others ran to help, but could not revive him. In another incident in UP, a man collapsed during a wedding dance.