17 conspired to murder Renuka Swamy, actor Darshan paid Rs 50 lakh: cops

Seventeen people, led by actors Pavithra Gowda and Darshan Thoogudeepa, conspired to murder Renuka Swamy, the 33-year-old man who allegedly sent obscene text messages to the latter and, days later, was found dead in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the police said. police in a Return copy seen by NDTV.

Police believe Swamy was beaten with sticks and then tied up and subjected to electric shocks.

Police also believe that Darshan, listed as accused number 2, may have paid up to Rs 50 lakh to four men involved in the planning and execution of the gruesome crime, including arranging the transfer of Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga district to the capital. of the state. , a distance of 200 km.

This, police believe, includes Rs 30 lakh paid to a man named Pradosh (alias Pawan) to handle all aspects of the kidnapping and murder, as well as the disposal of the body. Two others, Nikhil and Keshavamurthy, were awarded Rs 5 lakh each for their role in the murder and dumping of the body.

Rs 5 lakh would also be paid to the families of two men, Raghavendra and Karthik, for submitting false confessions and going to jail instead of Darshan, Ms Pavithra and the others.

What led to Renuka Swamy’s murder?

Swamy, who worked for a pharmaceutical company, allegedly posted obscene messages on social media about Gowda, who is also Thogdeepa’s co-star and close friend.

Police sources told news agency PTI that she “instigated” Mr Thogdeepa to act on her behalf.

72 hours into Renuka Swamy’s murder

Police claim that Swamy was kidnapped from Chitradurga on June 8.

He was allegedly kidnapped by Raghavendra, a fan of the actor who arranged for a taxi driven by another accused, Ravi or Ravishankar, to drop him at a shed in Bengaluru’s Kamakshipalya area.

That version has been disputed by Ravi, who said the accused “persuaded” Mr Swamy to accompany them to Bengaluru on the pretext of meeting Darshan to discuss the dispute over his social media posts.

Ravi, who went into hiding in Bengaluru after handing over Renuka Swamy, surrendered on June 10; This had been ordered by his union, from which he had asked for help.

The other three who allegedly received money from actor Darshan also surrendered that day.

The four initially confessed to the kidnapping and murder of Renuka Swamy, before interrogation by a senior police officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Kumar, revealed murky details.

The four later pointed out Darshan Thogdeepa and Pavithra Gowda as key conspirators, and that one of the conditions for receiving the lakhs paid to them was not to reveal actor Darshan’s name.

The four also confirmed speculation that the reason was the numerous social media messages, several of which contained allegedly obscene comments, that Renuka Swamy had posted about or about Ms Gowda.

Renuka Swamy’s body was found the next day, dumped near a stormwater drain, where it was discovered by a food delivery agent who chased away the wild dogs that were gnawing on the carcass.

What happened to Renuka Swamy in the shed?

The post-mortem report said he died of shock and internal bleeding due to injuries including wounds to the head and abdomen. The cops also confiscated a leather belt used by Darshan to flog him.

The autopsy also suggested that Swamy had been rammed head-first into a small parked truck.

Evidence of Renuka Swamy murder case so far

Police have bagged samples of blood stains from the shed where Renuka Swamy may have been tortured and murdered, as well as strands of her hair and an as-yet-unidentified liquid from the taxi.

There is also CCTV footage of the area around the shed, as well as CCTV clips from the residence of one of the accused, Pradosh, who was allegedly paid Rs 30 lakh as hush money, and from the cabins. toll that passed by the taxi carrying Renuka. Swamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru.

Cops found two cars while examining CCTV feeds near the shed. Two cars can be seen driving away the night of the murder; at least one vehicle is linked to actor Darshan. A car, which took Renuka Swamy to Bengaluru, was later found in Ayyanahalli village in Chitradurga district.

Renuka Swamy’s clothes and those of Darshan and Gowda have also been bagged.

Karnataka Government Response

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has backed the police to complete investigations and successfully prosecute the accused, and has also denied claims that Darshan Thogdeepa and Pavithra Gowda, both arrested, are receiving preferential treatment while They are in prison.

“Our police officers have done well. They did not succumb to pressure… Therefore, there is no need to hand over the case to the CBI,” he said when asked about handing over the case to the federal agency.

“There should be no politics in this case. I say this because I have seen media reports. This should not have happened but it did… but we will not give in to any pressure,” he said.

Parameshwara also said police will decide whether actor Darshan is a “habitual offender”, referring to a 2011 case in which he was arrested for allegedly assaulting and threatening his wife. He was later released on bail and the couple claimed to have resolved the issue and she withdrew the case.

