155 kg slaughtered goat sells for Rs 7 lakh in Bhopal ahead of Bakrid

Goats sold for Rs 50,000 to Rs 7.5 lakh ahead of Bakrid

Bhopal:

Goats for sacrifice are sold for between Rs 50,000 and Rs 7.5 lakh in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, ahead of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid tomorrow.

Goat seller Syed Shahab Ali said, “I have sold goats in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Gujarat. The price ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 7.5 lakh. I sold Shaan-e-Bhopal for Rs 4 lakh and another: ‘Raftaar ‘. – weighs 155 kg for Rs 7 lakh. It is one of the most aggressive goats in the country…”

Preparations to celebrate Bakrid tomorrow are underway across the country.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up ahead of Bakrid across the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, police carried out foot patrols.

Hyderabad police beefed up security and urged residents to follow government guidelines.

Sneha Mehra, DCP of Hyderabad south zone, said, “It is a request: let us celebrate this Eid festival together within the guidelines given by the department and the government. We hope that once the animal sacrifices are completed, the waste are disposed of properly.” disposed in GHMC bins so that we can keep our city clean and tidy. “Once the animal carcass or any material is left outside this range, there is a high probability of disease spread.”

Notably, Eid Al-Adha or Bakri Eid, a sacred occasion also known as the “feast of sacrifice”, is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, or the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival is a day of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges, and make meaningful connections. It is celebrated as a commemoration of the prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)