10th grade student kills his aunt, 37, for rejecting his sexual advances: police

The incident took place near Uppinangady town in Dakshina Kannada district. (Figurative)

Bengaluru:

A minor, a class 10 student, has been arrested in Karnataka for allegedly killing his aunt after she rejected his sexual advances, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in a village near Uppinangady town in Dakshina Kannada district.

According to police, a 37-year-old woman was found dead Sunday night in her residence under suspicious circumstances.

The accused minor, who was at her home on Sunday, allegedly made sexual advances when the woman was sleeping. However, the woman, his maternal aunt, resisted and scolded him, and also asked him to behave.

Confessing to his crime, the accused told the police that fearing that she would tell others about his act, the Class 10 student smothered her to death with a pillow after some time when she returned to sleep.

After killing her, he informed his father that the woman had suffered a heart attack and died.

The police, however, had suspicions about the boy since they discovered the woman’s body.

His father also informed the police about the scratches on the accused’s back.

When questioned by police, he confessed to using a pillow to smother his aunt to death, saying he must have received the scratches while the woman was trying to push him away to escape.

