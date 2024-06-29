‘1000 times better than me’: Kapil Dev’s high praise for the Indian star. Neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma

Former India off-spinner Kapil Dev feels that Jasprit Bumrah is a “1,000 times better” bowler than when he was in his prime. Bumrah, who has been performing exceptionally well in the ongoing T20 World Cup, has picked up 11 wickets at an economy of 4.08 in the 23 overs he has bowled so far. “Bumrah is 1,000 times better than me. These youngsters are much better than us. We were more experienced. They are better,” Kapil told ‘PTI Videos’.

Bumrah, widely regarded as the best pacer in international cricket now, has played 26 Tests for India, picking up 159 wickets and an economy of less than three. His 89 ODI appearances have yielded 149 wickets, while his T20I wicket tally stands at 85 in 68 matches.

Kapil finished his career with a world record 434 Test wickets and is considered one of the greatest players of all time, having also taken 253 ODIs. The 65-year-old, who led India to their first World Cup title in 1983, also praised the overall fitness level of the current national team.

“They are very good. They are exceptional. They are fitter. They are much more hard-working. They are fantastic,” he said.

Former World Cup-winning Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev has taken over as the new chairman of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), an elevation that marks a new beginning for the iconic player who also excelled as an amateur golfer.

The 65-year-old, who was already a member of the PGTI Board as vice-chairman, was unanimously elected and would replace the incumbent HR Srinivasan, whose tenure has come to an end.

Kapil is known to be an avid golfer, whose handicap was almost wiped out at one point.

“It is an honour to become the President of PGTI, an organisation I have been associated with for several years. It is a players’ body, and I am very close friends with all of them and play with them often,” Kapil said of his new role.

