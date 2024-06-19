1 killed in shooting at food outlet in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden: police

Police said they were reviewing CCTV footage to gather more information. (Figurative)

New Delhi:

Police said on Wednesday that more than 10 bullets were fired at a food establishment, killing one person in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden.

According to the police, the shooting took place at Rajouri Garden police station around 9.45 pm.

“A shootout took place at a Burger King outlet. Officials immediately reached the spot. According to preliminary information, more than 10 shots were fired,” DCP West Vichitra Veer said while talking to reporters.

“One person died in the incident. We are trying to identify the victim,” the DCP said.

Police said they were reviewing CCTV footage to gather more information. More investigations are underway, they added.

More details are awaited.

