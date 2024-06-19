1 doctor for every 2,000 patients

The burden of cancer in India is increasing rapidly, but for most Indians, cancer care is inaccessible and expensive, and detection of the disease is late. In 2022, India had over 14.1 lakh new cases of cancer and over 9.1 lakh deaths due to it, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). According to reports published in February 2024, the risk of developing cancer before turning 75 in India was 10.6%. Additionally, seven out of 10 cancer patients in India die from the disease. In developed countries, only three or four patients succumb to it. The reason for these high mortality rates is inadequate treatment infrastructure.

In India, cancer treatment infrastructure is limited to about 100 towns and cities. A major problem is that most of India’s cancer patients reside in cities and rural areas, while most of the healthcare resources are located in larger cities. In fact, 40% of cancer care infrastructure is concentrated in the top 10 metropolitan areas. Naturally, a cancer patient has to travel an average of six to seven hours to reach the nearest treatment center. Health experts also point out that making anti-cancer drugs available in the interior of the country is one of the most important tasks of the health system.

Ruby Ahluwalia, founder of Sanjeevani: Life Beyond Cancer, an organization that provides care, counseling and rehabilitation to cancer patients, says there is a need for a holistic support system for cancer patients. “The doctor-patient ratio is approximately 1:2,000. Primary health care staff in public hospitals often have little knowledge about cancer diagnosis. There is a lack of attention to raising awareness about prevention and early detection.”

Government hospitals need a boost

Government or public hospitals lack the infrastructure for cancer treatment. There are only about 5,000 beds in public hospitals for thousands of cancer patients. It is not uncommon to see long queues at hospitals like AIIMS. According to a report, at AIIMS Delhi, of the 70,000 cancer patients who register for treatment, only 37,000 are able to avail it. Currently, there are 25 AIIMS hospitals in the country, of which only 12 are functional.

In private hospitals there are around 2,500 beds allocated for cancer patients. In charitable institutes like Tata Memorial, Mumbai, 70% of patients receive treatment for free or at a nominal cost. About 65,000 patients are treated here per year. The Center’s joint procurement of essential cancer medicines initiative has resulted in cost savings of around 82%.

In total, approximately only 30% of cancer patients can receive treatment in public hospitals. The rest are at the mercy of private hospitals, or worse still, of nothing. “Unfortunately, we still do not have enough hospitals, both in the government and private sectors, to treat the increasing number of cancer patients. Many patients still have to travel to Tier 1 cities for advanced treatment. We need comprehensive care centers in the districts to serve population,” says Dr. Aditya Kulkarni, Senior Consultant, Robotic Surgery and Gastrointestinal Hepatobiliary Cancer Surgery, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.

The National Cancer Network

The National Cancer Grid (NCG) was created in August 2012 to link cancer care centers across India. The NCG, funded by the central government, had the primary mandate to work towards establishing uniform standards of care across the country by adopting evidence-based management guidelines, sharing expertise and collaborating between research centres. As part of the NCG, cancer treatment based on modern technology is available in 298 hospitals in the country, of which only 50 are government hospitals. The rest is run by private hospitals and trusts. This network treats more than two-thirds of India’s cancer patients.

The Debilitating Costs of Cancer Care

Since a large number of patients come from economically difficult backgrounds, the cost of cancer drugs is a major barrier to their access to high-quality treatment. According to a study, the average cost of cancer treatment is around Rs 61,216 per hospitalization session. High out-of-pocket spending can lead to disastrous expenses for households and potentially push families into poverty. This is especially true in a country where a large segment of the population depends on daily wages or is part of the informal sector.

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology Publications, approximately 40% of cancer costs are covered by loans, asset sales, and contributions from friends and family; These costs exceed 20% of annual per capita household expenditure in the 60% of Indian households that have a cancer patient.

Radiotherapy works well but is expensive. According to WHO, one teleradiotherapy machine is needed for a population of 10 lakh on average. According to that estimate, India should have 1,300 machines, but it only has 700. Up to 70% of cancer patients can be treated with radiotherapy. But because radiotherapy is expensive, only 20% of cancer patients can access it.

“The cost of cancer treatment depends on many factors, including the type of cancer, the stage of the disease and the treatments needed. Advanced treatments such as cybernetic radiosurgery or robotic surgery are expensive, as are new chemotherapy agents “says Dr. Kulkarni.

As Ms. Ahluwalia rightly points out, “Cancer is a diagnosis that opens up multiple fronts for a patient. All of them need to be addressed to make the cancer experience easier. Medical treatment is just one of the tools a patient needs. to cure me of cancer.”

In AIIMS and other government hospitals, there is a need to reduce the waiting period of patients. Patients’ treatment needs to be prioritized based on the severity of their condition. Experts recommend establishing cancer care centers instead of cancer hospitals as they have specialists to address all fronts that a cancer patient faces. Controlling the cost of anti-cancer drugs and equipment, public-private partnerships in treatment and research and addressing manpower shortages at primary health centers in villages and district headquarters are some of the immediate measures that the central and state governments must take to stem the tide.



(Bharti Mishra Nath is contributing editor, NDTV)

