1 dead in shooting at Burger King in west Delhi

At least 15 shots were fired in the shooting at Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden

New Delhi:

To everyone’s surprise, a man was killed last night in a shooting at a Burger King outlet in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. Three unidentified shooters fired at least 15 rounds inside the independent food establishment, police said.

The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police said the attack appears to be the result of a personal or professional feud. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned to identify the accused. Police are also questioning the manager and staff of the Burger King outlet.