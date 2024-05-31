SNAP Program: Find Out If You Will Receive Benefits of Up to $3,487

In May, food stamps from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be deposited starting this Tuesday, the 28th, and will continue through June 1st. While many have already received this aid, some households will get their deposits in the coming days.

SNAP is a social assistance program for low-income individuals or families, providing help to cover their food needs at retail stores, farmers’ markets, and more. States are responsible for distributing these resources to their citizens through the Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, which beneficiaries use to purchase what they need.

SNAP operates on a monthly payment schedule, specifying the exact days when beneficiaries in each state can collect their benefits. Deposits are made based on various factors such as case number, Social Security number, and the family’s last name.

Which States Will Receive Up to $3,487 in Benefits?

The states set to receive these benefits on June 1st include Alaska, North Dakota, the Virgin Islands, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Alaska: Deposits are distributed based on area (Rural 1, Rural 2, and Urban) with payments ranging from $2,865 to $3,487, depending on the number of people in the household. This payment is among the highest due to the high inflation rate.

North Dakota, Rhode Island, and Vermont: Deposits can vary between $291 and $1,751, depending on the household receiving the aid.

Virgin Islands: Payments are adjusted for inflation, ranging from $375 to $2,252 for a household with eight people.